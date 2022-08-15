Dayton Fair Queen 2022

Rylee Ewing (left) of Punxsutawney was crowned queen of the Dayton Fair on Sunday. Samantha Kriley of Rural Valley was runner-up.

 Photo courtesy of Jessica Lias Uptegraph

DAYTON — A Punxsutawney resident was crowned queen of the Dayton Fair following a ceremony on Sunday.

Rylee Ewing will preside over the 2022 festivities, which continue through Saturday. Samantha Kriley of Rural Valley was named runner-up.

