PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you want to surprise someone with a birthday party, the best way to do it is wait until at least a week later. They’ll never see it coming.
That’s what took place at Mahoning Riverside Manor on Thursday with Vera Himes, who is celebrating her 100th birthday. It was last week on June 4, but they tricked her and had a party a week later.
She looked back on her 100 years.
“My husband (Melvin Himes) was a minister and we traveled around quite a bit, and he passed away at age 58 back in 1975,” Vera said, adding that she worked at an apartment house at a college for 12 years.
“Then I came back to Pennsylvania to take care of my mother, Grace Powell,” Himes said. “When I came back I lived in Timblin for 25 years, and then I moved to Punxsy to live with my sister-in-law Shirley Powell, for nine years, until she got Parkinson’s and had to go Mulberry.”
Himes said after that, she decided that she didn’t want to live alone anymore and came to Mahoning Riverside Manor in Punxsy last September.