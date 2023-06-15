Vera Himes 100th birthday

Celebrating her 100th birthday is Vera Himes (center) at Mahoning Riverside Manor, along with (left) Lisa Sylvis, caregiver, and Rebecca Elkin, administrator.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you want to surprise someone with a birthday party, the best way to do it is wait until at least a week later. They’ll never see it coming.

That’s what took place at Mahoning Riverside Manor on Thursday with Vera Himes, who is celebrating her 100th birthday. It was last week on June 4, but they tricked her and had a party a week later.

