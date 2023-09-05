PUNXSUTAWNEY — Did you ever wonder what it would be like to live to be 100 years old?
Most of us may never know, but Merenia Schrock of Punxsutawney celebrated her big day on Saturday at Journey Church in Punxsutawney.
Chuck and Paula Schrock, along with other family members, were able to put together a surprise party for Merenia, with many of her friends and relatives in attendance.
Merenia has lived in the same house on Pine Street in Punxsutawney her entire life and has attended the former First United Methodist Church (now Journey Church) on West Mahoning Street, where the party was held.
