Merenia Schrock 100th birthday

Family and friends held a surprise party at Journey Church on Saturday to celebrate Merenia Schrock’s 100th birthday: (from left) Chuck and Paula Schrock; Merenia Schrock; Linda and Vern Smith; and LuAnn and Jim Schrock.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Did you ever wonder what it would be like to live to be 100 years old?

Most of us may never know, but Merenia Schrock of Punxsutawney celebrated her big day on Saturday at Journey Church in Punxsutawney. 

