The Punxsutawney Area School District entered the holiday break with a bit of bad news, as cases were reported at both the elementary school and the high school.
At the elementary school, a staff member and three students who were in school on Monday and/or Tuesday tested positive and entered quarantine, as did those deemed close contacts.
At the high school, a student who was present in school on Monday tested positive, and 23 other students were deemed close contacts to the student, forcing all 24 to enter quarantine.
