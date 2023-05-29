PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a beautiful day for a parade and memorial service in Barclay Square on Monday, Memorial Day.
American Legion Post No. 62 hosted the traditional Memorial Day parade and program after having not hosted the program for several years, mostly due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Cooper, American Legion Post No. 62, was the emcee of the Memorial Day program.
Cooper introduced the main speaker, U.S. Air Force, retired Medical Corps Lt. Col. Ken Burkett.
“I’d like to take a few moments to recognize the veterans and their families, dignitaries, local and county, state officials and honored guests on this occasion to honor the lives of our fallen service men and women who put their lives on the line for our nation, for us and for future generations of Americans,” Burkett said.