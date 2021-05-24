Dr. Britt Baker is a dentist who drills her patients’ teeth during the day.
At night, the All Elite Wrestling star from Punxsutawney typically drills her opponents inside the ring.
Baker, 30, has climbed all the way to the No. 1 contender ranking and will face defending AEW world champion Hikaru Shida in a Double or Nothing pay-per-view match on Sunday night.
Baker said her parents, Sam and MaryAnn, will make the trip from the Punxsutawney area to watch her battle for the crown at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
“I’ve said in countless interviews and promos that I am the face of the AEW women’s division and arguably one of the faces of the entire company,” Baker said. “I talk a lot of smack, I know that. But I also know that I can back it up.
“The one way you can for sure display that you are the best is if you have a championship title belt around your waist. That’s what I’m promising to the world that I’m definitely going to win. Then I am going to bring the title belt home and introduce it to (Punxsutawney) Phil."
Baker said she never dreamed of being a professional wrestler while growing up in Punxsutawney, where she was — and still remains — a huge Pittsburgh sports fan.
“I’m a diehard Steelers fan and will be until I die,” she said.
The 5-foot-7 Baker played basketball and participated in cross country and track and field. She graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 2009.