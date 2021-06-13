PUNXSUTAWNEY — Lacy Bair graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School and has lived in town most of her life.
She is a regional manager for Make-A-Wish of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia and has worked for the organization for approximately five years.
Bair, 42, also serves as vice president of the Punxsutawney Rotary Club.
“I am actually a new member to the Rotary,” she said. “I joined just over a year ago and served as VP for the past year.”
On July 1, Bair will take over her one-year term as Rotary president, succeeding Wendy Perry.