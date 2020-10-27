Punxsutawney Borough Police, as part of National First Responders Day, have placed in service a specially equipped K-9 police vehicle. Pictured is Matt Conrad, Punxsutawney Borough police chief, with K-9 officer Fury.
Punxsy police place new K-9 into service
