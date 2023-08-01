PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was National Night Out across the country, and it was also celebrated here by the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department in Barclay Square on Tuesday.
Matt Conrad, Punxsutawney Borough Police chief, said that it turned out to be a nice night, which brought a large crowd to Barclay Square.
“The weather was perfect, which brought a large amount of residents from Punxsutawney and neighboring communities as well,” Conrad said, adding that one organization reported having 305 people at their booth.
Conrad said at least 40 different organizations and businesses donated their time to make this a free event for the public.