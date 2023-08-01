National Night Out 2023

Checking out the sheriff’s squad car was Carter Bernat with Chief Deputy Sam Bartley and Deshonna McAdoo from the sheriff’s office.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was National Night Out across the country, and it was also celebrated here by the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department in Barclay Square on Tuesday. 

Matt Conrad, Punxsutawney Borough Police chief, said that it turned out to be a nice night, which brought a large crowd to Barclay Square.

