Heroes Coloring Contest

The winners were announced at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School for the Future First Responders Club’s coloring contest. This year, there were two winners from each grade at PAES. Also pictured are Sydnee Haines, FFRC, and Ptl. Ryan Miller, Punxsutawney Borough Police.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department and the Punxsutawney Area High School Future First Responders Club announced the winners in this year’s Heroes Coloring Contest that was held at Punxsutawney Elementary School.

The winners are:

Tags

Recommended for you