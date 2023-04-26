PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department and the Punxsutawney Area High School Future First Responders Club announced the winners in this year’s Heroes Coloring Contest that was held at Punxsutawney Elementary School.
• Kindergarten: Regan White and Chloe Anthony
• First grade: Ella Dubensky and Elam Smith
• Second grade: Oliver Dale and Anna Huffman
• Third grade: Shy Nolder and Carlee Park
• Fourth grade: Carson Lansberry and Brody Wyant
• Fifth grade: Skylynn Standford and Samantha Villella
• Sixth grade: Brooklynn Glatt and Brooke Bodenhorn