PUNXSUTAWNEY — Police have filed charges against a Carmichaels man who allegedly traveled to Punxsutawney intending to commit sexual assault against a minor with whom he’d communicated online — who was actually a member of the 814 Pred Hunters team.
Earnest Frank Matiyasic III, 40, was charged with first-degree and second-degree felony counts of attempted statutory sexual assault, criminal use of a communication facility, possessing instruments of crime and attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He also reportedly drove a vehicle with an expired registration.
The case was brought to the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department by 814 Pred Hunters, a Clearfield County-based organization that targets online predators using fake social media profiles for minors. According to the criminal complaint filed at District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office, the group told police they had been in contact with Matiyasic, whom they said was coming to the area to meet what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for sex.
Police were shown messages sent via Facebook Messenger. In one post, the account clearly conveyed that the girl was less than 15 years old. Matiyasic allegedly send graphic photos and videos of himself to the account and described sex acts he intended to commit with the minor.