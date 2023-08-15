Police
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Police have filed charges against a Carmichaels man who allegedly traveled to Punxsutawney intending to commit sexual assault against a minor with whom he’d communicated online — who was actually a member of the 814 Pred Hunters team.

Earnest Frank Matiyasic III, 40, was charged with first-degree and second-degree felony counts of attempted statutory sexual assault, criminal use of a communication facility, possessing instruments of crime and attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He also reportedly drove a vehicle with an expired registration.

