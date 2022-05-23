PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy Pizza provided local area organizations with pizza parties last Thursday in honor of World Pizza Day, also known as Bitcoin Pizza Day. According to information provided by Sandy Rothman, of Pizza DAO, Laszlo Hanyecz made the very first transaction with Bitcoin, trading 10,000 Bitcoin for two large pizzas. Ever since, the Bitcoin community marks the occasion, sharing a few slices of pizza on the day. According to Rothman, now that Bitcoin is reaching widespread adoption, they wanted to share the day with the public at large.
“Because pizza is a public good, not to mention the best food in the known universe. We believe there’s a pizza distribution problem, not a pizza scarcity problem!” Rothman said.
She said they sell rare digital pizza art to raise money to throw a global pizza party. To date, they have raised over $1 million for the cause. Using the proceeds from their art sale, Rare Pizzas purchased more than $300,000 worth of real, edible pizza that was given away by pizzerias around the world last Bitcoin Pizza Day in 2021.