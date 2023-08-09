PUNXSUTAWNEY — Thinking outside the box is always a good thing, and this time it’s thinking outside the pizza box.
Scott Anthony, Punxsy Pizza owner, held an opening of the new bar he added to his restaurant and had food and drink samples for those who were invited to help in the celebration on Saturday.
“I’ve had a full restaurant license the entire time that I’ve had Punxsy Pizza,” Anthony said. “The last five years I’ve only utilized the beer end of it with pizza.”
He said that they decided it was time to update their main lobby and utilize the whole license.
“We decided to gut the entire lobby that we presently had,” he said. “We got new walls, new flooring, new seating and installed a six-seat bar.”
He said they have four taps and are continuing with their community minded theme.
“Our taps currently include Sandfly, Punx Cider Worx, and in the future we hope to include the Brew Crew,” Anthony said.