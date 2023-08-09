Punxsy Pizza new bar

It was a celebration and a taste testing at the unveiling of the new bar at Punxsy Pizza on Saturday: (from left) Chase Carulli, Punx Cider Worx; Morgan Divelbiss, Punx Cider Worx president; Scott Anthony, owner, Punxsy Pizza; Carl Martin, Pxy Brew Crew; (back) Andrew Divelbiss, Punx Cider Worx; Austin Wolfe, Brew Crew; and Nathan Croyle, Brew Crew.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Thinking outside the box is always a good thing, and this time it’s thinking outside the pizza box.

Scott Anthony, Punxsy Pizza owner, held an opening of the new bar he added to his restaurant and had food and drink samples for those who were invited to help in the celebration on Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you