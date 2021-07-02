PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Seer of Seers is about to start making appearances at Gobbler’s Knob outside of Groundhog Day.
Jason “Big Chill” Grusky, Groundhog Club Inner Circle secretary, said starting the Fourth of July Punxsutawney Phil will be present at the Gobbler’s Knob Visitors Center every other Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Phil is always available in the window at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library 365 days a year,” Grusky said. “Rarely do you get an up-close chance to see Phil and get a picture with him, unless you happen to be at one of our appearances or at the Knob on Groundhog Day.”