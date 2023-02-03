PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center inducted its last member into the Meteorologist Hall of Fame this week, and that prognosticator is our own Punxsutawney Phil.
Jim Cassidy, former board chairman for the Weather Center, welcomed everyone to the historic event.
“I’m happy to welcome everyone back, as last year’s induction had to happen virtually due to the pandemic,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy said they had some big changes, one of which was former executive director Marlene Lellock’s retirement.
“A very tough person to replace. I want to thank her for all of her efforts; she was a board director prior to being hired as the executive director,” Cassidy said.
Her successor is Lisa Waskmunski.
“This is her first Groundhog Day experience in doing this,” Cassidy said. “We also have Amanda Behrendt, who was with us before and is back as our director of education and programming.”
He said Jackson Lellock Painter and Marie Hinderliter also help out at the center.