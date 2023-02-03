Phil Meteorologist Hall of Fame

The President of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Tom Dunkel accepts Punxsutawney Phil’s induction into the Meteorologist Hall of Fame: (from left) Punxsutawney Phil and his handler, A.J. Dereume; Bill Deeley, emeritus member and former president; and Dunkel.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY —  The Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center inducted its last member into the Meteorologist Hall of Fame this week, and that prognosticator is our own Punxsutawney Phil.

Jim Cassidy, former board chairman for the Weather Center, welcomed everyone to the historic event.

