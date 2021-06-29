INDIANA – Punxsy natives and Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduates Gerald Clark and his wife Cheryl Dunlap Clark have made a $25,000 gift to benefit student-athletes in the IUP football program.
Gerald is a 1968 elementary education graduate and Cheryl is a 1969 management graduate.
The gift will establish the Jerry and Cheryl Clark Boardwalk Bowl Scholarship, which is one of a family of eight endowments to be established by members of IUP’s Boardwalk Bowl team to benefit student-athletes in the football program.
Jerry Clark was a member of the Boardwalk Bowl team at IUP. This 1968 team, coached by the late Chuck Klausing, was the first IUP football team to participate in a national playoff game.