Punxsy natives compete in National Senior Games

Punxsy natives Tonya Bond and Doug Craft competed in the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh in July. 

 Photo by Justin Felgar/The Punxsutawney Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney natives Tonya Bond and Doug Craft took part in the 2023 National Senior Games held in Pittsburgh in July.

The National Senior Games is a biennial 20-sport event for men and women 50 years and older.

