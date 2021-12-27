Former Punxsutawney resident Stacey Stewart has moved up in the world as U.M., the global media agency network for IPG Mediabrands, announced on Dec. 9 that she had been promoted to U.S. chief marketplace officer.
Stewart was elevated to the newly created position after previously holding the role of executive vice president managing partner, integrated investment and will report directly to U.M. U.S. CEO Lynn Lewis.
Her new position leading UM’s Marketplace division focuses on managing and finding the right media for the right client. She said she looks for the best media advertisement that fits her clients.