Punxsutawney native and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photographer Matt Freed’s photo of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh was included in CNN’s “2022: The Year in Pictures.”
Freed said he grew up in Punxsutawney, graduating from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1990 and working at The Spirit in high school in his sophomore year, covering high school sports and other events, including Groundhog Day.
He said he was alerted to the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge on Jan. 28 at 7:30 in the morning, and was able to get to the scene relatively quickly.
“I think all hands are on deck when something like that happens in the city. My boss called me at 7:30 in the morning, which is never good seeing as I mostly work night shift. I am the only certified drone pilot; I’m certified through the FAA and I know everything legal you are supposed to do. I jumped out of bed and zipped over there. Luckily, traffic wasn’t too bad at that time in the morning, so I got there pretty quickly,” Freed said.