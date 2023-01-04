Spirit logo

Punxsutawney native and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photographer Matt Freed’s photo of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh was included in CNN’s “2022: The Year in Pictures.”

Freed said he grew up in Punxsutawney, graduating from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1990 and working at The Spirit in high school in his sophomore year, covering high school sports and other events, including Groundhog Day. 

