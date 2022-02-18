BROOKVILLE — A former Punxsutawney woman was sentenced to five to 20 years in a state correctional institution earlier this month after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault in a case that was originally charged as attempted homicide, according to the most recent report from Jefferson County plea and sentence court.
On Feb. 2, June Lee Frantz, 61, Brookville, formerly of Punxsutawney, was sentenced by Judge John Foradora to 54 months to 15 years for the first count and 16 months to five years for the second, to be served consecutively.
She was first arrested Jan. 29, 2021, and charged with attempted murder of the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury. Two more counts of aggravated assault and two more counts of simple assault were added later.