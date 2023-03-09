Scream VI

Scream VI poster

 Photo submitted

They say New York City is the “City that Never Sleeps.” Well, on March 10, the citizens of NYC will have a new reason to stay up late as  “Scream VI,” the latest entry in the “Scream” franchise, will be set in the Big Apple for the first time.

Executive producer and Punxsy native Chad Villella spoke on how the upcoming film continues the story of Sam and Tara Carpenter, played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega respectively, who both debuted in the last movie.

Tags

Recommended for you