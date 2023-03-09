They say New York City is the “City that Never Sleeps.” Well, on March 10, the citizens of NYC will have a new reason to stay up late as “Scream VI,” the latest entry in the “Scream” franchise, will be set in the Big Apple for the first time.
Executive producer and Punxsy native Chad Villella spoke on how the upcoming film continues the story of Sam and Tara Carpenter, played by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega respectively, who both debuted in the last movie.
“Last movie, we went in with a whole new cast and we didn’t know what the dynamic was going to be, and how the cast would interact with the world and the legacy characters. What we did find out was that Melissa Barrera is a star in the making and Jenna Ortega is another level of talent. We thought that if we could work with them again, we would do it in a heartbeat. Building on the sisters’ story was key and (writers) James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick did a fantastic job of not just picking up where we left off, but also jumping ahead a bit in their lives. In the last movie, they were estranged and trying to get back together to try and find that relationship. In this movie, they have been together more or less nonstop for a year following the last movie. You really see how that relationship and that dynamic plays out,” Villella said.