There have been many stories told of Alaska’s untamed wilderness, and the adventures that could be had in its desolate ranges. But for Punxsutawney native Mike Obremski, those adventures are what he does as his passion.
Obremski moved from Punxsutawney to Wasilla, Alaska in August of 1983 when he was 18, and he says that he started hunting immediately.
“My father was already here, and he and I went on a lot of adventures together. Immediately after getting up here, we were going on moose, caribou, and sheep hunts. The biggest thing about this place when I came here when I was 18, the hunting and the fishing were phenomenal. That’s what kept me here and attracted to Alaska was the hunting and the fishing adventures. In the winter time, I run a trap line with a snowmobile along 60 miles around a cabin I have. This state offers so much for adventure. There is always something to go do. You just have to get the motivation to get out there and get it,” Obremski said.