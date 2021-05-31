Punxsutawney native Dr. Britt Baker is All Elite Wrestling's new world champion.
Baker, 30, defeated reigning champion Hikaru Shida Sunday night to claim's the women's title in a Double or Nothing pay-per-view match at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
She won the match after Shida tapped out to the Lock Jaw submission. Baker was ranked the AEW's No. 1 contender.
She is the fourth women's champion in AEW history, following Riho, Nyla Rose and Shida.
Baker, who also is a dentist, graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 2009.