Britt Baker

Punxsutawney native Dr. Britt Baker, seen in this file photo, is All Elite Wrestling's new world champion. (Photo courtesy of All Elite Wrestling)

Punxsutawney native Dr. Britt Baker is All Elite Wrestling's new world champion.

Baker, 30, defeated reigning champion Hikaru Shida Sunday night to claim's the women's title in a Double or Nothing pay-per-view match at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

She won the match after Shida tapped out to the Lock Jaw submission. Baker was ranked the AEW's No. 1 contender.

She is the fourth women's champion in AEW history, following Riho, Nyla Rose and Shida.

Baker, who also is a dentist, graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 2009.

