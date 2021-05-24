ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In a small town, we watch the children in our schools grow into teenagers, then into young adults. Following their graduation, we see many head off to another chapter in their lives, hoping the things they’ve learned here will serve them well.
For one Punxsutawney Area High School graduate, Blake Bizousky, a member of the Class of 2017, the next chapter was enrollment in the U.S. Naval Academy, and Friday another punctuation mark will be added to Bizousky’s story, as he graduates from the academy.
A release issued by the academy said that Bizousky has “successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in political science and a commission as a Naval Officer.”
During his time at PAHS, Bizousky was actively involved in Student Government, Key Club, varsity wrestling and varsity football, where his hard work was always well recognized and brought him plenty of success. At the academy, he was also a member of the USNA Pipes & Drums, where he played bagpipes all four years.
“Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service,” the release said. “More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen.”