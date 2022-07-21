PUNXSUTAWNEY — Moose Lodge No. 954 in Punxsutawney will hold a benefit for Lisa’s Ladybugs Patient Care Fund this evening.
The event will feature a performance by Pittsburgh-based country musician Frank Vieira.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery every Monday - Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$13.50
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 2 Months
|$26.50
|for 60 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$39.75
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$79.50
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery (Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$145.75
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 1 Month
|$23.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 3 Months
|$69.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 6 Months
|$138.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery (Out of Jefferson County): 12 Months
|$276.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on punxsutawneyspirit.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$12.75
|for 30 days
|2 Months
|$25.00
|for 60 days
|3 Months
|$37.50
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$75.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$137.50
|for 365 days
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Moose Lodge No. 954 in Punxsutawney will hold a benefit for Lisa’s Ladybugs Patient Care Fund this evening.
The event will feature a performance by Pittsburgh-based country musician Frank Vieira.
The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music will start at 8.
There is a $5 cover charge, and all proceeds will benefit Lisa’s Ladybugs, a local non-profit organization that assists cancer patients and their families as they go through treatment.
The Punxsy Moose Lodge can be found at 658 S. Main St. Extension. Participants in the event must be at least 21, and a photo ID will be required.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.