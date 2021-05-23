PUNXSUTAWNEY — Though COVID-19 restrictions have begun going by the wayside, it was a little too late for the Punxsutawney Memorial Day program and parade that were supposed to take place on Monday, May 31, which have been canceled again this year.
Christopher Maze, commander of the John Jacob Fisher Post No. 62 American Legion, announced that the Memorial Day festivities in Punxsutawney are not going to take place.
“That’s a decision we have to make early in the year, and you have to get approval from Punxsutawney Borough Council to get the street shut down for the parade,” Maze said, adding that they usually begin that process early in the year, including seeking permission to hold their program in Barclay Square.