PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Mayor Rich Alexander has proclaimed the week ending Sept. 23 as National Constitution Week.
Alexander said the Punxsutawney chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution joined with more than 5,000 DAR chapters across the country to encourage churches, youth groups, government entities and individuals to participate in the nationwide Bells Across America on Saturday, when bells were rung at 4 p.m. to commemorate the signing of the Constitution on the exact date and time that it occurred in 1787.