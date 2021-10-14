PUNXSUTAWNEY — Have you ever wanted to visit Narnia? What about see an honest to goodness sailing ship? Maybe you fancy seeing a dragon? Well, over on Dinsmore Avenue, Jim Lenze has you covered this Halloween, transforming his front porch into The Dawn Treader, the eponymous ship from C.S. Lewis’ “Voyage of The Dawn Treader.”
Lenze said he moved to 210 Dinsmore Ave. last year from Indiana and was surprised to hear how many trick-or-treaters he could receive.
“We moved here last year from Indiana, and we would get maybe 20 to 30 trick-or-treaters. I was told last year that Dinsmore Avenue is a popular neighborhood with trick-or-treaters and we could get well over 100 people. I was also told that I need to stock up on candy, as it tends to sell out. I was shocked,” Lenze said.