PITTSBURGH — A Punxsy man pleaded guilty to an obscenity charge in federal court Tuesday, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced in a news release.
Dominic Runco, 69, pleaded guilty to one count of importation or transportation of obscene matters, a charge that was filed over the transmission of obscene writing over the internet.
According to the news release, Runco knowingly sent obscene writing describing in explicit and graphic detail the sexual abuse of children to other individuals over email and in a chatroom over a period of time between roughly Oct. 28 and Nov. 25, 2020.