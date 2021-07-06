ROSE TWP. — A Punxsutawney man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck just outside the borough of Brookville early Monday afternoon.
Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker identified the deceased as Travis Haenel, 49. He was the operator of the motorcycle. His passenger, identified as Penny Conser of Punxsutawney, sustained injuries of unknown severity and was transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment.
Haenel’s motorcycle struck a GMC Sierra on Route 36 in Rose Township, near the Frosty Freeze. The driver of the Sierra, who was not identified, was unhurt.