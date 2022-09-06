RINGGOLD TWP. — A Punxsutawney man was killed in a motor vehicle crash on Monday, according to a report from the local Pennsylvania State Police barracks.
David R. Hepler, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 7:06 pm
Police said he was traveling north on Ringgold Timblin Road in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, at 8:41 a.m. Sept. 5, when his 2012 Ford F-150XLT drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a large pile of gravel. It then continued straight and hit a two-story, single-family residence, where it came to rest.
