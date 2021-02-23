PERRY TWP. — A 29-year-old Punxsutawney man was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI after state police found him passed out in the driver’s seat of his 2019 Jeep Cherokee in Jefferson County.
Troopers from the Punxsutawney station said they were on routine patrol and raveling south on Route 36 at its intersection with Sprankle Mills Road around 4:20 a.m. Sunday in Perry Township when they came across the unidentified man in his vehicle.
The Jeep still was in drive and it took multiple knocking attempts to wake the man up, state police said in a news release.
