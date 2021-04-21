PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing child endangerment charges after his two young daughters were found running down the sidewalk and shaking from the cold temperatures early Sunday morning, according to a criminal complaint.
Zackery Reinard, 28, of the 500 block of Sycamore St., has a preliminary hearing set for June 8 before District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.
Punxsutawney borough police officers responded to the 600 block of Cherry Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of two young girls, ages 2 and 3, running down the sidewalk.
The youngest girl was not wearing shoes and did not have pants on or a coat. She had just a pajama top with a button-up shirt, the complaint said. The other girl wasn’t wearing shoes, either, and had no jacket, but she did have on a long sleeve shirt and leggings.