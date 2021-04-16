NORTH MAHONING TWP. — An 81-year-old Punxsutawney man was killed after his vehicle struck a guide rail head-on and went down an embankment early Friday morning.
Ronald “Skip” Coon died of blunt force injury to the head, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said.
His cause of death was ruled accidental, but it is believed he suffered a medical issue prior to the crash just before 6 a.m., the coroner said.
Overman said Coon was traveling north on Route 210, near Valier Road in North Mahoning Township, when the accident occurred. The vehicle came to rest on the driver side in a grassy area.