PUNXSUTAWNEY — Police have filed charges of sexual abuse of minors against a Punxsutawney man after he allegedly attempted to meet up with a 15-year-old girl — who was actually a member of an organization that poses as juveniles to catch online predators — at the DuBois Mall.

Robert E. Parsell, 47, of Maple Avenue, has been charged with corruption of minors, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

