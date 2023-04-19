PUNXSUTAWNEY — Police have filed charges of sexual abuse of minors against a Punxsutawney man after he allegedly attempted to meet up with a 15-year-old girl — who was actually a member of an organization that poses as juveniles to catch online predators — at the DuBois Mall.
Robert E. Parsell, 47, of Maple Avenue, has been charged with corruption of minors, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.
According to the criminal complaint filed at District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department was directed to contact police in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, on April 8. They were told that Parsell allegedly had attempted to pick up a 15-year-old girl at the mall. It was determined after consultation with the Clearfield County district attorney’s office that Punxsutawney had jurisdiction in the case.
Parsell reportedly was caught by 814 Pred Hunters, an organization based primarily in Clearfield County that targets potential predators by posing as juveniles online. Members of the group had been communicating with Parsell via Facebook and text message, and they said he had intended to take the juvenile home with him to spend the night.