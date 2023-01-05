PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces charges of aggravated assault and strangulation, among others, after an incident in which he allegedly attacked another person with a box cutter, strangled her and tore off her earrings, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office.
Charles Ernest Smith, 39, was charged with felony one and felony two counts of aggravated assault, misdemeanor one and misdemeanor two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, felony strangulation, and criminal mischief. A charge of criminal trespass was filed but later withdrawn.