BROOKVILLE — A Punxsutawney man has been charged with making terroristic threats after threatening to “blow up” the Jefferson County Commissioners Office.
Brookville Borough Police said the 74-year-old man, who was not identified, entered the second floor of Jefferson Place at 155 Main Street Wednesday and asked to speak to an employee.
After learning the employee was not at work, Officer Mick Stormer said the man became irate and threatened to blow up the building.
