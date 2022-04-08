PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing felony charges after he allegedly attacked a person with a wooden sword and threatened a responding officer with it, according to documents filed Monday at District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office.
The suspect was charged with numerous felony counts of aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and public drunkenness in relation to an incident that unfolded on Sandra Drive.
Punxsutawney borough police were called to the scene on reports that a man had struck another person with a kendo shinai, a Japanese sword made of bamboo and used in martial arts.