HENDERSON TWP. — A Punxsutawney man was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting and strangling another person and firing a gun inside a structure during a domestic altercation, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday at District Judge David Inzana’s office.
David Joseph Sullivan, 45, faces charges of strangulation, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment in relation to an incident that occurred at approximately 1 a.m. Oct. 8 on Big Run Prescottville Road in Henderson Township, Jefferson County.