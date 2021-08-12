PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Make-A-Wish regional office in Punxsutawney is hosting an online volunteer training via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.
“Children who are living with critical illnesses need the transformational power of a wish,” the organization said in a news release. “Make-A-Wish needs local residents to make it happen by volunteering their time and compassion to assist with fulfilling wishes.”
As members of “wish teams,” volunteers are the faces of Make-A-Wish in their local communities, according to the release.