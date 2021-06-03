PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lions Club will hold its annual cruise in event on Sunday, June 27.
The cruise in, which will benefit K-9 Officer Fury, will be held in the CNB parking lot on Mahoning Street, across from the Festival in the Park, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It’s a real nice event,” Lions Club Chairman Dan Ritchie said Thursday. “Last year, we had 75 or 80 cars (during the COVID-19 pandemic), and it’s usually in that same ballpark every year.
“Everyone’s car and vehicle is unique, and they are special to them, which makes it nice.”
The event attracts classic and antique cars, as well as trucks and motorcycles. A donation is $10 and 50/50 tickets are sold.