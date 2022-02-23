PUNXSUTAWNEY — Now that Groundhog Day is over and the end of winter is in sight, the Punxsutawney Memorial Library is gearing up for springtime while it searches for a new youth services director.
Jen Soliday, library director, said they are still looking to replace Nina Test, who left the library to take another position in a different field.
Soliday said that the job is for a youth programming coordinator and library aide.
“Most of the job is creating and producing the programs for our younger patrons, ages 18 months to 18 years,” Soliday said, adding that it takes someone with strong organizational skills.