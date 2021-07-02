PUNXSUTAWNEY — This month is bringing about what we hope to be the final round of reopening the Punxsutawney Memorial Library.
On Tuesday, the library will reopen to patrons with no restrictions.
Programs will be held in person, although we encourage those who wish to wear masks to continue to do so. Summer programs scheduled virtually will remain online.
The book sale room will be open; however, we will not be accepting donations. We have more than enough books in our book sale room, and we do not have room for more. Please do not drop off books at our back door. We will be sure to let you know when we are accepting donations again.