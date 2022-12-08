Jen Soliday with chair lift

Jen Soliday, Punxsutawney Memorial Library director, is showing off the new chair lift that will be used in the children’s library area.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The new chair lift at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library has arrived and should be in operation soon.

Jen Soliday, library director, said it has been installed and will be inspected today, after which staff will receive training on how to use it.

