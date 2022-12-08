PUNXSUTAWNEY — The new chair lift at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library has arrived and should be in operation soon.
Jen Soliday, library director, said it has been installed and will be inspected today, after which staff will receive training on how to use it.
“The railings are going to be put in next week, the downstairs railings, which means we’ll have to close the children’s library and the Phil inside viewing area,” Soliday said.
It will be closed that entire week to patrons and to staff.
In other news, Soliday said the library is seeking a new board member, as one board member, Jim Parise, resigned.