PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is seeking donations for upgrades including an electric chair lift between its main floor and the children’s area/groundhog viewing area.
The library recently circulated letters requesting contributions to a capital campaign to make safety, accessibility and security upgrades.
The main focus is the installation of the chair lift. There are steps leading down to the area, but the library said they present a challenge to patrons with severe mobility issues. It is currently the only way to reach the children’s area and the interior viewing area of the Groundhog Zoo. The library said a chair lift would make the space more accessible.
In addition, donations will be used to cover the purchase of materials and labor to install new railings in the upstairs area and on the stairs leading to it, and along the border between the ground floor and the children’s area. The library said the current railings are made of slat boards that can be climbed and are open to small children. They also are not up to code height.