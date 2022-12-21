PUNXSUTAWNEY — Did you ever look on a bookshelf, find a book you borrowed from the library and saw it was overdue? It’s possible that you may not have to pay a late fee.
The Punxsutawney Memorial Library, beginning Jan. 1, is going late-fine-free.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 7:12 am
Jen Soliday, library director, said this doesn’t mean that they are not charging any fees at all, simply that late fines will not be charged on patron accounts.
“We expect materials to be returned on time; we are just not penalizing patrons if they are a few days late,” Soliday said. “If an item is not returned within 30 days of the due date, we will assume the item is not going to be returned and the cost of replacement plus a $5 processing fee will be placed on the patron account.
“However, if that item is returned, in usable condition, within 90 days of the return date, we will waive the replacement cost, but the patron will still owe the library a $5 processing fee.”
