PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library has a new interlibrary loan (ILL) request coordinator, and it should be a familiar face to those who have visited recently.
Jen Soliday, library director, said that Tiffiny Allen submitted her resignation and Laura Chelgren has been hired to replace her.
Soliday said the Chelgren has already been a big help to the library already with the filing project.
“When Tiffiny decided to step down as our ILL coordinator, I offered Laura the position, and she accepted it right away,” Soliday said, adding that Allen will continue to work at the library as a substitute whenever they need her.