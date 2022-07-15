PUNXSUTAWNEY — The borough of Punxsutawney is launching a new program this summer to give young people a look behind the scenes of local government.
Borough Explorer is providing an opportunity for youths age 11 through 14 to participate in a series of programs about the operation of the borough and how it serves residents. The programs will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday mornings beginning July 27 and running through Aug. 23. Programs will begin and end at Barclay Square. Presenters at the programs will include borough officers and staff, local history experts and representatives of local community service organizations.
Registration for participation in the Borough Explorer Program is due by July 22. Registration forms are available at the borough office and the Punxsutawney Memorial Library.