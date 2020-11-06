Punxsy kids were out enjoying the last blast of warmth at the East End Playground on Friday. Taking a break from performing tricks with their bikes are (seated, from left) Bentley and Breanika Shrecengost, (back) Eugene Fyock III, Johnny Palmer, Ethan Wright, and Jordan Group. Also pictured is 8-year-old Bailey Riggleman, who is in the second grade at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School.

