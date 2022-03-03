PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society inducted new members on Thursday.
Each of the new inductees chose one of the virtues to base their membership on. The new inductees are: Breeana Bergreen, Scholarship; Ellie Bodenhorn, Leadership; Brielle Brooks, Leadership; Avery Brownlee, Leadership; Natalie Burkett, Character; Issadora Gourley, Scholarship; Madalynn Jewell, Scholarship; Gabriella Kendra, Service; Rooney Kunselman, Scholarship; Adelynn Lewis, Leader-ship; Mason Noerr, Scholarship; Sailor Parks, Service; Evan Presloid, Leadership; Makila Rich, Character; Brehanna Satterlee, Scholarship; Zackary States, Scholarship; Ella White, Leadership; Emma Young, Service; and Abbigail Zampini, Character. Max Burkett and Cheyenne Gervasoni were absent from the ceremony.